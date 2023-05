The Verkhovna Rada called on the international community to impose sanctions against Rosatom, the state nuclear energy corporation of the aggressor country of Russia.

On May 2, a total of 298 MPs voted for draft resolution No. 9060, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian parliament called on foreign countries to respond appropriately to unacceptable violations already committed by Rosatom and related (affiliated) individuals and legal entities on the territory of Ukraine, in particular to introduce sanctions against key officials of Rosatom, employees, who interfered with the operation of nuclear power plants on the territory of Ukraine and threatened nuclear safety with their actions, the Kurchatov Institute, which is the leading Russian nuclear research institute and which publicly justified and approved the invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine.

The parliamentarians also called for the exclusion of Rosatom from the UN Global Compact for violating the fundamental principles of human rights, to limit the access of citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus in the International Atomic Energy Agency to data on Ukrainian nuclear energy, as well as to limit their involvement in IAEA decision-making regarding Ukrainian of nuclear energy.

The Verkhovna Rada called for the introduction of measures to reduce the influence of the Russian Federation on the development of nuclear energy in the world through the reduction of purchases of Russian nuclear fuel, natural uranium and related services, with the gradual complete rejection of Russian components in nuclear energy, as well as the termination of any new contracts with Rosatom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, the Verkhovna Rada called on the international community to impose sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry, particularly the state corporation Rosatom, due to the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russian troops.