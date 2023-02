President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding imposition of sanctions against 200 Russian nuclear industry companies, in particular the state corporation Rosatom.

This follows from Decree 57 dated February 5, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The sanctions are introduced for 50 years.

The list also includes Zaporizhzhia NPP Operating Organization (Moscow) and Federal State Unitary Enterprise Zaporizhzhia NPP (Moscow).

In his traditional evening video address, Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry and noted that this is not the last decision regarding this industry of theirs.

"The meaning of our steps is also to support the efforts of our diplomats to expand global sanctions on this part of the Russian aggression machine. Russia is the only country in the world that allows its military to attack nuclear plants and use nuclear power plants as a cover for attacks," he said.

Zelenskyy also added that Russia uses the nuclear industry as one of the elements of external expansion to put pressure on other states and to create threats to the sovereignty of other states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine expects that the 10th package of European Union sanctions against Russia will contain restrictions against the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation, in particular the state corporation Rosatom. Ukraine is also actively working with international partners on the demilitarization of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).