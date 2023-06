Several million tons of Ukrainian crops may be lost due to flooding as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP by the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the lands affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP, two main blocks of production were grown, one of them is vegetable and melon crops. The second block is grain and oil crops: soy, corn, sunflower, wheat. Without a source of water supply, it is impossible to talk about the cultivation of vegetable products. The cultivation of grain and oilseed crops will take place according to an extensive model with low yield," First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotskyi said.

He also emphasized that it is currently difficult to assess the damage to the left bank of the Kherson Region, but it is known that several hundred thousand tons of grain were stored there.

At the same time, more than 100,000 tons of crops were lost on the right bank.

According to Vysotskyi, the greatest threat to international food security is the impossibility of growing several million tons of grain and oil crops without irrigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 10,000 hectares of agricultural land on the right bank of the Kherson Region may be flooded due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP.

On the night of June 6, the Russian army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.