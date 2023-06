Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants (HEPP) and hydroelectric storage power plants (HSPP) last day produced 30% more electricity than predicted.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, the experts of the Ministry of Energy and Ukrhydroenergo are developing an optimized model of operation of the Dnieper Cascade HEPPs in order to reduce the volume of water and, accordingly, the flooding that occurred as a result of the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP dam. The energy experts of the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions continue to record the consequences of the undermining by the occupiers of the Kakhovka HEPP and the flood caused by it," the message says.

According to the report, 129 transformer substations remain flooded and damaged in Kherson.

"Outside the regional center, 53 transformer substations were flooded in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the Kherson Region, 4 settlements were cut off. More than 20,000 consumers remain without electricity. Flooding is also recorded in the Mykolaiv Region - 8 settlements in the region have been cut off. At the same time, a gradual decrease in the water level is recorded in Kherson. Accordingly, the power engineers have already started restoration work where possible. By morning, it was possible to restore electricity supply to 64 households. Kherson thermal power plant is out of the risk zone of flooding," the message says.

According to the report, there is currently no direct threat due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"The hostile terror of the front-line and border territories with the Russian Federation continues. In the Donetsk Region, 10 settlements have been cut off due to hostilities. As a result of previous shelling, part of the consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions are also left without electricity," the message reads.

It is noted that the power system of the country works stably, the generation of electricity fully covers its consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company together with the Ukrhydroproject project institute is working on a project for the construction of a cofferdam (overlap) of the Kakhovka Reservoir to restore the water level to the design level before the undermining.

On June 6, the Russian occupying army blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which led to an uncontrolled release of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.

The explosion that the Russian occupiers staged at the Kakhovka HEPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, the station cannot be restored.

From USD 800 million to USD 1 billion is needed to build a new hydroelectric power plant instead of the Kakhovka HEPP destroyed by the Russians.