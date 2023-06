The Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company together with the Ukrhydroproject project institute is working on a project for the construction of a cofferdam (overlap) of the Kakhovka Reservoir to restore the water level to the design level before the undermining.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir decreased by almost a meter during the day.

"Currently, the destruction of the spillway dam and the earthen insert between the station building and the lock are continuing. Ukrhydroenergo together with Ukrenergo are working out possible scenarios for the further balanced operation of the power system, taking into account the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP. In particular, to reduce flooding, the operating mode of hydroelectric power stations is adjusted and water is accumulated above the Kakhovka HEPP in other reservoirs of the Dnieper Cascade," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the Russian occupying army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to the uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.

The explosion that the Russian occupiers staged at the Kakhovka HEPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, the station cannot be restored.

From USD 800 million to USD 1 billion is needed to build a new hydroelectric power plant instead of the Kakhovka HEPP destroyed by the Russians.