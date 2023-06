President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the evacuation of people on the left bank of the Dnieper due to the blowing up of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant was failed by the Russian invaders, Ukraine will turn to international organizations for help. Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the President said that at today's morning telephone conference, the number one topic was the situation with the Kakhovska HPP, the newly appointed head of the headquarters for overcoming the consequences, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, reported.

They considered the evacuation of people, urgent provision of drinking water and long-term solutions for settlements fed from the reservoir, as well as estimates of damage and environmental damage.

"The evacuation on the left bank was completely failed by the invaders. We will contact international organizations," the President said.

In addition, at the telephone conference, Zelenskyy heard summaries from the front, intelligence data, provision of equipment and ammunition.

The President also heard the interim results of the inspection of air raid shelters and noted that, unfortunately, they are disappointing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that they have evidence of the use of explosives by the invaders to blow up the Kakhovska HPP.

According to the National Police, on the morning of June 7, more than 20 settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper and more than 2,000 houses were flooded in the Kherson Region due to the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP, 1,548 people have already been evacuated.

According to the head of the Oleshky community Yevhen Ryshchuk, Oleshky in the occupied part of the Kherson Region is completely flooded due to the Russian bombing of the Kakhovska HPP. At the same time, neither local collaborators nor Russian occupiers help people in flooded settlements.