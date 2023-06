In the Mykolaiv Region, they forbade to catch, eat and sell fish on the territory of the Snihurivska and Horokhivska communities. There is a threat of botulism. This was announced by the head of the Snihurivska City Military Administration, Ivan Kukhta.

According to him, a district commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations was held due to the consequences of the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP dam.

"For the second day, a fish kills has been observed on the territory of the community. In order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, catching and selling fish is completely prohibited in the territory of the Snihurivska and Horokhivska communities for a period of 10 days," Kukhta wrote.

He noted that some unaware residents have already started selling dead fish. Residents are advised to refrain from buying and eating freshly caught fish for the time being.

The Ministry of Health reported that in the next 3-5 days in the Kherson Region and flooded areas in the Zaporozhzhia Region, due to a sharp drop in the water level, there will be a fish kills. Collecting such fish and consuming (salting or drying) it is strictly prohibited. There is a risk of botulism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kherson, after the occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP, the water rose by 3.4 meters.

In addition, due to the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers, 23 settlements have actually been flooded.