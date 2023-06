Due to the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers, 23 settlements have actually been flooded.

This was reported by the National Police, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Acting head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, noted that police officers continue to provide assistance to citizens who are suffering from flooding as a result of an enemy terrorist attack in the Kherson Region.

"At this moment, 23 settlements have actually been flooded," he added.

On the Dnieper River near Kherson post, the water level has risen by 3.24 meters (since the undermining).

862 police officers are evacuating citizens, working at evacuation points, checkpoints.

As a result of the rise in the water level, those citizens who in the afternoon expected that the consequences would not be so large-scale are beginning to evacuate.

Police officers conduct rescue operations on boats.

At this time, no information about the victims has been received by the police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kherson, after the occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP, the water rose by 3.4 meters.

On the morning of June 7, the intensity of flooding due to the undermining of the dam at the Kakhovska HPP by the Russians continues to increase, although not as fast as the previous day. In the near future, the level may rise by another meter.