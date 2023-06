Representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) and Western military analysts see signs of the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive against the aggressor state of Russia, as they noted a significant increase in hostilities in the east of the country over the past 48 hours. This is reported by CNN.

Ukrainian troops are checking weak points in Russian defense lines, NATO representative said. According to him, the preliminary, i.e. "formative" operations have been going on for at least two weeks, and it was the Ukrainian forces that in the last few days began to check the Russian positions with artillery strikes and ground attacks in order to find vulnerable areas to break through the enemy's defenses.

"Over the past few days, analysts have seen some notable Ukrainian operations and sensing in the southeastern region of the Zaporizhzhia Region, between the southern city of Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukrainian forces are also conducting operations south of the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, in what appears to be a new attempt. It is expected that the counteroffensive will be carried out on several fronts," the message said.

The destruction of the Kakhovska HPP in the Russian-occupied Kherson Region may complicate some of Ukraine's plans, in particular the crossing of the Dnieper and attacks on the positions of the occupiers, and has already caused a significant humanitarian problem, to which the Ukrainian government will have to pay attention and direct resources, military analysts say. In addition, Ukrainian forces need to synchronize their moving parts before a major ground operation can be launched, a senior U.S. military official said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Western experts believe that in the south and east of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a counteroffensive, but the main forces have not yet appeared on the battlefield.

On June 5, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, noted that the Russian military is verbally repelling the global offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which "does not yet exist."

At the same time, the Russians are intensifying informational and psychological operations about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, for this they have already prepared fake photos and videos of destroyed equipment, killed and captured.