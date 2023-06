The Russians are intensifying informational and psychological operations about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, for this they have already prepared fake photos and videos of downed equipment, killed and captured. This is reported by the Strategic Communications Center (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! The StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns. The Russian occupying forces are intensifying their informational and psychological operations. On Russian Telegram channels and social networks, it is planned to intensify the influx of dissemination of unreliable information about the combat operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And also of their own formations," the message reads.

It is noted that in order to demoralize Ukrainians and mislead the community (including their own population), Russian propagandists will spread false information about the counteroffensive, its directions, and the losses of the Ukrainian army. Even if there is no counteroffensive.

"For this, old videos and photos have been prepared, which show damaged equipment, killed and captured. As well as other fake materials," StratCom said.

They reminded that true information can only be obtained from the operational reports of the General Staff, strategic communications structures and from designated official speakers of the Defense Forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the occupiers are morally exhausted by the expectation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy assured that as of now, Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive.