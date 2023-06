Water Continues To Flood Kherson Region. Level May Rise By Another Meter In The Near Future

On the morning of June 7, the intensity of flooding due to the undermining of the dam by the Russians at the Kakhovska HPP continues to increase, although not as fast as the previous day.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, told about it.

It was already possible to evacuate 1,457 people. Currently, it is known about 1,852 flooded houses in the right-bank Kherson Region. At night, 13 people, 5 of them residents of the left bank, appealed to the Regional Military Administration with a request for evacuation. Water began to flood the Bilozerska community, although this area had not yet been flooded yesterday.

It is expected that the water level may rise by another meter in the next 20 hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ecologists have only begun to voice the consequences that the flooding will lead to. In addition to the destruction of people's homes and the death of animals, agriculture will suffer. 10,000 hectares of agricultural land on the right bank of the Kherson Region may be flooded due to the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers.

Due to the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP, territories in the Kherson Region may be flooded for more than 10 years.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupation army blew up the Kakhovska HPP dam, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.