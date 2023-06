The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft during hostilities. In addition, four enemy drones were destroyed.

This was announced on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out 17 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 4 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes. Also, in the past day, a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and 4 reconnaissance UAVs have been destroyed," the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery struck 9 control points, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 3 warehouses, an anti-aircraft missile complex, 14 enemy artillery units in firing positions and 18 other important Russian targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that they have evidence of the use of explosives to detonate the Kakhovska HPP. According to preliminary conclusions, there is no reason to think that the dam is "tired".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the consequences of the occupiers' detonation of the Kakhovska HPP dam will be clear in about a week - after the water begins to recede.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, June 6, more than 30 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.