On Tuesday, June 6, more than 30 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the past day, the enemy launched 35 missile strikes using Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles. All missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, the enemy carried out 41 airstrikes and launched 57 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population, residential apartment buildings, private houses and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. During the past 24 hours, more than 30 combat clashes took place.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Ohirtseve area of the Kharkiv Region. Carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Yeline, Kamyanka, Prohres, Karpovychi, Kostobobriv, Tymonovychi, Medvedivka, Halahanivka settlements of the Chernihiv Region; Seredyna Buda, Shalyhine, Volfyne, Katerynivka, Obody, Yastrubyne, Popivka, Basivka, Zapsillia, Myropillia, Myropilske, Velyka Pysarivka, Hrabovske of the Sumy Region, as well as Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Baranivka, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Synelnykove, Tsehelne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Karayichne, Zarichne, Pechenihy, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Milove, Velykyi Burluk, Odradne, Fyholivka of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupyansk direction, during the past day, Novomlynsk, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske of the Luhansk Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kreminna, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Berestove of the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Dibrova, Novosadove, Spirne, Vesele, Hryhorivka and Ivanivka of the Donetsk Region. Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamianske, Torske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Klishchiyivka, without success. Conducted an airstrike in the Bila Hora area of the Donetsk Region. Vasiukivka, Malynivka, Tykhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Toretsk and Pivnichne of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy artillery fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Avdiyivka direction. It carried out airstrikes in the Avdiyivka area. It carried out artillery shelling of the areas of settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane, Pervomayske, Karlivka, Nevelske of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka direction, our defenders repelled all 13 enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka, at the same time, the enemy launched airstrikes within the settlement of Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrayinka, and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. It launched an airstrike on Olhivske, Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Vremivka, Novopil, Donetsk Region; Temyrivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Stepove and Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region; Odradokamyanka, Antonivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has struck 17 strikes on areas where personnel are concentrated and 4 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, during the past day, a Russian attack aircraft Su-25 and 4 reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit 9 control points, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots, an anti-aircraft missile complex, 14 enemy artillery units in firing positions and 18 other important enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that they have evidence of the use of explosives to detonate the Kakhovska HPP. According to preliminary conclusions, there is no reason to think that the dam is "tired".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the consequences of the occupiers' undermining of the Kakhovska HPP dam will be clear in about a week - after the water begins to recede.