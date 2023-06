NSDC Agrees On Measures To Bring Russia To Justice For Attack On Kakhovska HPP - Zelenskyy

The National Security and Defense Council has agreed on a set of international and security measures to hold Russia accountable for the attack at the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the NSDC meeting, a set of international and security measures was agreed to bring Russia to justice for this terrorist attack. To a tough justice," he said.

The National Security and Defense Council also instructed to evacuate the risk areas and provide drinking water to all cities and villages that were provided with water from the Kakhovka reservoir.

Zelenskyy noted that due to the blowing up of the structures of the Kakhovska HPP by Russian terrorists this night, about 80 settlements are located in the flooding zone.

"We are doing everything to save people. All services, military, Government, Office are involved," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP. Population is evacuated from flooded settlements of the Kherson Region.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian invaders threatens the nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.