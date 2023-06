Another 20 Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles Will Arrive In Ukraine From Germany

The German machine-building concern Rheinmetall is ready to transfer to Ukraine a new batch of Marder infantry fighting vehicles with 20 more pieces of equipment.

RND writes about it.

Ukraine has already received 40 Marder armored vehicles from Germany. 20 of them were transferred directly by the Rheinmetall concern. Another 20 came from the Bundeswehr. In addition, the German manufacturer is modernizing tanks for Ukraine, which are used for combat operations.

It is also reported that by the end of July, the first batch of 10,000 35 mm ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns will be sent to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that German Marder infantry fighting vehicles are on their way to Ukraine.

On January 5, 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country would transfer the Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military was promised 40 combat vehicles.

In mid-February, the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, Eberhard Zorn, said that Ukraine will receive the Marder infantry fighting vehicles in March 2023.