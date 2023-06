The undermining of the Kakhovska HPP by a terrorist state is a fundamentally new stage of Russian aggression, but no Russian will stop the liberation of Ukraine, whose time has come. Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), wrote about this on Twitter following the results of the meeting of the NSDC on Tuesday, June 6.

Danilov emphasized that all Russian narratives such as "liberating Ukraine", "fighting the Nazis", "damaging exclusively military objects" and others have been completely dismantled, as the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP is a fundamentally new stage of aggression against Ukraine.

"Russia has entered the stage of completely rejecting any Solovyov-Simonyan "fig leaves" and openly declaring its true goal - the destruction of Ukraine, the killing of Ukrainians, the destruction of the economy and the structures of life support of the population. In anticipation of the inevitability of the disappearance of Russia and Putin from history, false masks are no longer needed. P.S. Briefly about the results of the NSDC meeting: nothing and no one, no Russian will stop the liberation of Ukraine, whose time has come," the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

The explosion that the Russians staged at the Kakhovska HPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, as a result of which the station cannot be restored.

On June 6, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, stated that the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP is another war crime by Russian terrorists and the biggest man-made disaster in recent decades in the world, which must be responded to exclusively by force.