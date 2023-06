The undermining of the Kakhovska HPP is another war crime committed by Russian terrorists and the biggest man-made disaster in the last decades in the world. The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, June 6.

Yermak emphasized that the actions of the aggressor state can deprive people of drinking water in the South of Kherson Region and Crimea, destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere, and also pose a threat to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The destruction of the Kakhovska HPP kills the environment and will negatively affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the coming years, because it will affect the irrigation system in the South of Ukraine, the head of the President's Office noted.

"Today, the world must also understand that this is an attempt by terrorists to raise the stakes and scare everyone with a possible nuclear catastrophe. The response to intimidation must be forceful. Because only force can stop this evil. Our position together with our allies must be decisive," Yermak emphasized.

According to him, Kremlin criminals continue to raise the stakes in the war against Ukraine to try to stop the offensive of the Defense Forces and avoid defeat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

The explosion that the Russians staged at the Kakhovska HPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, as a result of which the station cannot be restored.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said that the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovska HPP in order to put pressure on Ukraine