The Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant was blown up by the 205th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian armed forces. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of course. They were in control until 2:50 a.m. today - this is the time when they blew it up. This is a terrorist act in relation not only to our country, but to the Universe," Danilov said when asked by the host whether he confirms information that the perpetrators of the blowing up are the 205th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army.

According to Danilov, the Russians thus want, in particular, to prevent Ukraine from liberating its territories. At the same time, he assured that this will not help them, Ukraine will liberate all its lands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP. 80 settlements were in the flooding zone. Population is evacuated from flooded settlements of the Kherson Region.

Due to the emergency situation that developed due to the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP dam by the occupiers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. The NSDC agreed on a set of measures to bring Russia to justice for the attack on the Kakhovska HPP. In particular, Ukraine will initiate a meeting of the United Nations Security Council and apply to international environmental organizations and the International Criminal Court.