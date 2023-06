The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP by the terrorist country of the Russian Federation a terrible war crime and probably the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades.

He wrote about it on Twitter.

"Russia destroyed the Kakhovska dam, causing probably the biggest man-made disaster in Europe in recent decades and endangering the lives of thousands of civilians. This is a terrible war crime. The only way to stop Russia, the biggest terrorist of the 21st century, is to expel it from Ukraine," Kuleba wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses will be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk, says that the Kakhovska HPP was blown up to put pressure on Ukraine.

In addition, the explosion that the Russians staged at the Kakhovska HPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside. Now the station cannot be restored.