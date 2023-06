Overnight into June 4, the air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed four out of six cruise missiles fired by the enemy, as well as three out of five Shahed UAVs. The enemy continues to carry out night attacks on Ukraine's military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m., June 4, 2023, the enemy used five Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Bryansk Oblast, as well as six Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles - fired from six Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian region.

"Four cruise missiles and three attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force!" the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the night attack on June 2, air defense forces shot down all 15 cruise missiles and 21 Shahed drones that the occupiers launched over the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, during the last month, May, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, launched 185 missiles of various types and 381 drones of various modifications on the territory of Ukraine.