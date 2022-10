Undermining Of Kakhovska HPP Was Planned Back In April. There Are Trucks Packed With Explosives On Dam - Intel

Russian troops mined the Kakhovska HPP back in April, and in recent weeks they also mined the supports and locks.

This was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

They believe that the occupiers foresee the quick liberation of the right bank of the Kherson Region, so they want to stage a terrorist attack there.

"At the same time, the undermining of the dam was planned in advance - the main demining work was carried out back in April. During the current week, additional demining of the locks and supports of the Kakhovska HPP was carried out. 2 military tented Kamazs without drivers were installed on the dam. Both vehicles were fully loaded with boxes with explosives," the statement said.

Dozens of settlements will be flooded if the dam of the Kakhovska HPP is blown up. Kherson will also suffer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this is not the first statement regarding the Russians' plans to blow up the Kakhovska HPP.

The deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Major General Viktor Yahun, told The Insider in a comment that the new commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, trying to hold Kherson occupied by Russia, may order to blow up the Kakhovska HPP dam.

And the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Russians are creating an information field for a false flag attack on the Kakhovska HPP in order to justify or cover up their retreat in the Kherson Region.