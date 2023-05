Overnight into Tuesday, May 30, from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., the Russian occupation forces again attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made attack drones Shahed-136/131.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to the Air Force, a total of 31 kamikaze drone launches were recorded from the north and south.

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the AFU, downed 29 attack UAVs. Almost all 29 drones were hit on the approaches to the capital and in the sky of Kyiv," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 29, air defense forces detected and destroyed more than 40 aerial targets over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi District, debris broke through the roof of a residential building without casualties.

Overnight into Monday, May 29, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. The AFU shot down 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed missiles.

However, the aggressor country struck Kyiv in the afternoon with ballistic missiles.

In the Podilskyi District of Kyiv, a fire broke out on the roof of a two-story building due to falling debris; the fire has already been contained.