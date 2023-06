The Russian occupiers are morally and psychologically exhausted due to the expectation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Some try to "dissolve" among the civilian population that the enemy is forcibly evacuating.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the operational command South Nataliya Humeniuk on the air of the telethon.

"They (the Russian occupiers - ed. note) are confused by the already long wait. And this is also one of the ways to influence the morale and psychological spirit of the occupying troops. They are waiting from different directions, they do not know where the counteroffensive will really begin, they hold more than 450 km of front in our area of responsibility, keep people in tension," she said.

In addition, according to the spokeswoman, the occupiers are seriously worried that the "information wave" has reached Crimea, which is the deep rear of the occupiers. Humeniuk noted that the exhaustion of the enemy's capabilities, even moral and psychological, is a preparatory element of a counteroffensive.

"We are constantly watching their maneuvers - they are really nervous and cannot afford to stay still in the same city. They are constantly involved in new defense structures, the creation of another frontier where they move. Therefore, this nervousness and moral and psychological instability. Not everyone can withstand it," Humeniuk noted.

The spokeswoman emphasized that many occupiers continue to change into civilian clothes and "dissolve" among the civilian population, which the enemy is forcibly evacuating from this territory.

"That's why there continue to be police measures from the Russian Guard, from the Kadyrov detachments, who are trying to restrain those who have already learned that they must flee," she added.

