President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine is now ready for a counter-offensive.

The Head of State said this during an interview for the WSJ (the United States).

"I think that today, we are ready to do it (to conduct a counteroffensive - ed). We would like to have some things but cannot wait months for it. We very much believe in success; I do not know how long it will take us," stressed the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyy believes that Western countries must work hard to isolate Russia.