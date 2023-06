Fighting in Interests of NATO. Prime Minister of Poland for Ukraine's Short Journey to Alliance

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that Ukraine is fighting in the interests of NATO against the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, which threatens other states, and therefore deserves to become part of the Alliance.

He said this in an interview with the Canadian channel CBS, European Pravda reports.

"Even if Ukraine is not part of NATO today, it is in its interests in the sense that it protects against a brutal Russian force that would threaten many NATO countries," Morawiecki said.

"I believe that Ukraine deserves to be offered a very fast path to NATO," said the head of the Polish government.

In his opinion, this issue is now more important than certain problems of the Ukrainian state system.

Morawiecki also called on Western European countries removed from Russia territorially to be more committed to Ukraine.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he saw no point in participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius, if, according to its results, Ukraine did not receive specific signals about when it could join the Alliance.

Earlier, the NATO Secretary General said that Ukraine's membership in NATO "is not on the agenda."