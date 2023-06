If we do not receive a clear signal at NATO summit in Vilnius, we have nothing to do there – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he does not see the point of participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius if, based on its results, Ukraine will not receive concrete signals about when it can join the Alliance.

The President of Ukraine said this in an interview for WJS.

Zelenskyy said that he understands the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO while the war continues, but it is fundamentally vital for Kyiv to hear that Ukraine will be able to join the bloc after the war.

"Some NATO countries are so afraid of Russia that they are not ready to see Ukraine in the bloc. If they do not see us and do not give some kind of signal in Vilnius, I believe that Ukraine has nothing to do with this summit. We understand that we will not be in NATO or any powerful security alliance during this war (as long as this war continues – ed.). But tell me how many lives are worth one phrase to be said at the Vilnius summit' Ukraine will be in NATO after this war'," Zelenskyy added.

When asked about his suspicions about Vilnius, Zelenskyy said that he does not know whether Kyiv will receive the signal it is counting on.