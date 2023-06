U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joked about the Kremlin's claims that Russia has "the second strongest army in the world," noting that many now consider the Russian army "the second strongest in Ukraine."

He said this during a speech in Helsinki (Finland) on June 2.

“The Kremlin has often said that its armed forces are the second strongest in the world. Many believed it. Today, many see the Russian Armed Forces as the second strongest army in Ukraine,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive begins, the Russians are “in for a rude awakening.” He did not disclose any details about the campaign of Ukrainian troops or its timing, but noted that "shaping operations" - that is, strikes that stretch Russian defense - have already begun. This means, he said, that the counteroffensive itself is likely to begin relatively soon.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the allocation of a new military assistance package to Ukraine to protect Russia from the aggressor state.