You Will See Impressive Power Display By Ukrainians In The Coming Days - US Senator On Counteroffensive

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive begins, the Russians are “in for a rude awakening.”

He said this in an interview with Politico after visiting Kyiv, European Pravda reports.

Graham said that he received a "deep dive" briefing on Ukraine's military plans from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team.

In the coming days, you’re going to see a pretty impressive display of power by the Ukrainians," the Republican shared.

He did not disclose any details about the campaign of Ukrainian troops or its timing, but noted that "shaping operations" - that is, strikes that stretch Russian defense - have already begun. This means, he said, that the counteroffensive itself is likely to begin relatively soon.

Asked if he thought Ukraine could oust Russia by the end of the year, Graham did not say yes. He only noted that the priority should be "taking back some strategic locations."

Graham said Zelenskyy is grateful for all the weapons and technology the United States has provided to Ukraine. However, he believes the US can do more by providing long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

The senator promised Zelenskyy to "do everything in my power to ensure you have a robust package of weapons and technology to finish the job."

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the issue of providing long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine is still under consideration.