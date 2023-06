The Prime Ministers of several European countries have promised to provide Patriot systems to Ukraine "quickly". Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced this at a press conference in Chisinau.

He noted "how important it is that other countries that have these systems share them with Ukraine as soon as possible."

"I can say that this meeting was very constructive and positive. I don't want to speak here on behalf of several Prime Ministers. But several Prime Ministers who have Patriot systems have promised to quickly deliver these systems. Very good anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine," he said.

The parties also discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots in the operation of F-16 fighter jets, added the head of the Polish government.

"We have drawn up a schedule for these trainings. Poland will help Ukraine train F-16 fighter pilots," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy said earlier that today [June 1 - ed.] in Moldova at the summit of the European Political Community he will develop a "coalition of fighter jets" and propose creating a "Patriot coalition".

On May 16, air defense forces managed to shoot down 6 Kinzhal missiles launched by the aggressor country of Russia at once. At the same time, the Kremlin boasted that they were able to destroy the Patriot air defense system with these missiles.

Yurii Ihnat noted that the day before, the Air Force had no intention of commenting on Konashenkov's ridiculous statements. Especially taking into account the fact that he "has already destroyed the entire composition of our aviation 8 times in a row." The spokesman noted that if Ukraine had such a number of aircraft that were supposedly "destroyed" by the enemy, then we would have already won the victory.