President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will develop a "coalition of fighter jets" and propose to create a "coalition of Patriots" today in Moldova at the summit of the European Political Community. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are working in Moldova. Participation in the summit of the European Political Community. Many bilateral meetings. We are developing a coalition of fighter jets and proposing a coalition of "Patriots". The EU, NATO, the peace formula. Everything to protect our future," he wrote.

The website of the President of Moldova reports that President Maia Sandu has already held a bilateral conversation with Zelenskyy, who arrived at the summit of the European Political Community.

"I have the honor to welcome the first participant in the summit of the European Political Community, our friend and neighbor, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We had a very good discussion even before the start of the event regarding the situation on the front, the bilateral agenda and our European path," Sandu said.

Sandu also emphasized that all European countries gathered at the summit to jointly support Ukraine and find the best solutions for restoring and maintaining peace on the continent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first Patriot air defense systems arrived in Ukraine in April. Patriot already successfully destroys the missiles with which Russia attacks Kyiv.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that for the complete liberation of the territory of Ukraine from the military of the aggressor state of Russia, Ukraine needs 48 aircraft.