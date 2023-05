On the night of May 16, air defense forces managed to shoot down 6 Kinzhals at once, which were launched by Russia. At the same time, the Kremlin boasted that they were able to destroy the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile system.

Yurii Ihnat noted that previously, the Air Force was not going to comment on Konashenkov's ridiculous statements at all. Especially given the fact that he "has already destroyed the entire composition of our aviation 8 times in a row." The speaker noted that if Ukraine had such a number of aircraft that were "destroyed" by the enemy, we would have already won.

"I want to say: Do not worry about the fate of Patriot," Ihnat said.

He also explained what exactly this air defense system is, which is called a complex, a battery, a division, then just a system. The speaker noted that the division consists of a command post, a radar, as well as the launchers themselves.

Now let's take a closer look. So, in the command post there is a combat service. It is engaged in tracking targets, receives information about the situation in the air in its area of ​ ​ responsibility.

Note that the command post can work in three modes: manual, semi-automatic and automatic. The latter allows shooting down air targets without human intervention, which occurred on the night of May 16.

In addition, the division has radar and up to 8 launchers. Each one is equipped with four transport and launch containers. And it should be understood that these installations are located separately from each other in order to provide combat work. Actually, missile launches.

“Destroy the system with some Kinzhal there, well, it's impossible. Therefore, everything that they say, I think, will remain in their propaganda archive," reports the speaker of the Air Force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States confirmed the first shooting down of the Russian Kinzhal ahypersonic missile by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which was previously received from the United States, during a missile attack on May 4.