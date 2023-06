On June 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out nine strikes against the Russian invaders.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces has carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as four - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems," the General Staff said.

The AFU also destroyed two enemy attack UAVs of the Lancet type and one reconnaissance UAV of the Orlan-10 type.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery during the past day hit one control post, one anti-aircraft missile complex, five artillery units at firing positions, and nine areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU repelled 25 enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy continues to focus on attempts to occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Overnight into June 2, during another massive attack, the military aggressor states of the Russian Federation launched 15 cruise missiles and 18 Shahed kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine.