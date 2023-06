The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 25 enemy attacks over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The enemy continues to focus on attempts to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation remains stable; no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Lyman axis, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, during the day, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Khromove, Bila Hora, and Oleksandro-Shultyne in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, our defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the city of Mariyinka. There, the enemy carried out an airstrike; Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novoukrayinka.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into June 2, during another massive attack, the military aggressor state of the Russian Federation launched 15 cruise missiles and 18 Shahed kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy offensive stopped when the AFU took control of the entrance to Bakhmut.