Overnight into June 2, the military aggressor state of the Russian Federation launched 15 cruise missiles and 18 Shahed kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from its morning summary.

"Preliminarily. This night, the enemy used 15 cruise missiles (type to be specified) and 18 Iranian Shahed attack UAVs - all these air targets were destroyed by our defenders. The information is being specified," the General Staff said in a statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova that he would develop a "coalition of fighter jets" and propose creating a "Patriot coalition."

On May 16, air defense forces managed to shoot down six Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched by the aggressor country Russia at once. At the same time, the Kremlin boasted that they could destroy the Patriot air defense system with these missiles.

The spokesperson for the Air Command, Yurii Ihnat, noted that the day before, the Air Force had no intention of commenting on Konashenkov's ridiculous statements. Especially taking into account the fact that he "has already destroyed the entire composition of our aviation eight times in a row." The spokesman noted that if Ukraine had such a number of aircraft that were supposedly "destroyed" by the enemy, we would have already won the victory.