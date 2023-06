Air defense forces down all 15 cruise missiles and 21 Shahed UAVs during night attack on Kyiv – Zaluzhnyi

The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all 15 cruise missiles and 21 Shahed kamikaze UAVs that the invaders fired over the territory of Ukraine during the night attack.

This follows from a statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

He reported that at around 11 p.m., June 2, Russians attacked Kyiv with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. The drones entered from the south, using the topography of the area and the course of the Dnieper River.

Later, at around 3 a.m., Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles entered Ukrainian airspace. The invaders launched them using Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea. They entered from the northern direction, attacking the capital, maneuvering, and trying to mislead our air defense.

However, the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force, in cooperation with the anti-aircraft defense forces of the AFU, destroyed all 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 2 night, during another massive attack, the military aggressor states of the Russian Federation launched 15 cruise missiles and 18 Shahed kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine.

Overnight into May 29, air defense forces detected and destroyed more than 40 air targets over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi district, debris broke through the roof of a residential building without casualties.

Overnight into Monday, May 29, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones. The AFU shot down 37 cruise missiles and 29 Shahed missiles.