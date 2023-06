The enemy bombarded Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 12 missile strikes using ten ballistic and cruise missiles of the "Iskander" type on Kyiv (destroyed by our defenders) and two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on Kharkiv.

In addition, he carried out 46 airstrikes and carried out 107 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The enemy killed and wounded civilians, including children, and damaged residential apartment buildings, private houses, and other civilian infrastructure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, June 2, in the airspace over Kyiv and around Kyiv, the anti-aircraft defense detected and destroyed more than 30 air targets of various types.

Tonight, June 2, during another massive attack, the military aggressor states of the Russian Federation launched 15 cruise missiles and 18 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine.