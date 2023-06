Overnight into Thursday, June 2, air defense detected and destroyed more than 30 air targets of various types in the airspace over Kyiv and around Kyiv.

This follows from a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"This time, the attack was combined with the simultaneous launching of drones and cruise missiles. The missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably by X-101/555 cruise missiles. Kyiv was attacked by UAVs simultaneously from different directions, according to preliminary data - Shahed kamikaze drones. But our anti-aircraft defense are real masters!" the message says.

At the same time, there is no information about the destruction and victims. However, operational summary data is collected and refined.

It is noted that this was already the sixth airstrike on the city in the last six days. And each time, the enemy changed weapons.

In turn, the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, added that smoldering rocket fragments were found on the road in the Darnytskyi district of the capital after the alarm.

Also, in the Podilskyi District, a grass floor caught fire as a result of falling debris.

It will be recalled that the Dnipro authorities warned of a "difficult night" that new missile strikes are possible today.