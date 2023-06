Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, June 1, amounted to 460 occupiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 208,370 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 tanks and 6 self-propelled guns.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 01, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 208,370 (+460) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 3,804 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7,478 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 3,474 (+14) units,

MLRS - 575 units,

air defense equipment - 333 units,

aircraft - 313 units,

helicopters - 298 units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 3,131 (+7),

cruise missiles - 1,107 units,

ships/boats - 18 units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 6,239 (+9) units,

special equipment - 458 (+4).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two adults and one child were killed in Kyiv as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupation army, which occurred in the morning today, June 1.

The troops of the Russian Federation carried out another attack on Kyiv, using ten cruise and ballistic missiles of the Iskander type, all of which were destroyed.