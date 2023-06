They Want To Catch Off Guard. Air Force Explain Why Invaders Began To Actively Use Iskanders

The active use of ballistic missiles on Kyiv is connected with the desire of the Russian occupying army to catch residents of the capital by surprise, as well as air defense units defending the city.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, when the occupiers launch cruise missiles from the airspace over the Caspian or Black seas, the military and civilians have about an hour to react to the threat.

"In the case of Iskanders, it is about a matter of minutes. The enemy wants to catch off guard so that our air defense cannot react. But, as we can see, it worked this time too," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Thursday, June 1, the Russian occupying army tried to launch a missile attack on Kyiv. The occupiers fired 7 ballistic and 3 cruise missiles at the capital.

Air defense systems were able to intercept all the missiles, but some of their debris fell in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv.

As a result, two women and one child were killed. At least 10 other people were injured.