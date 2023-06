The Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the entrance to Bakhmut, the enemy offensive stopped.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The outskirts of Bakhmut in the southwestern part remain under the control of the defense forces of Ukraine, and we control the entrance to the city itself. In fact, the enemy's offensive activity in the Bakhmut direction is stopped. So it seems on the news that there is a lull. But this cannot be called a lull," said Maliar.

At the same time, the enemy increased the number of artillery attacks, that is, it changes the tools of the war.

The number of attacks today is commensurate with the times of the heaviest battles for Bakhmut.

The Russians are now regrouping and replacing the Wagnerites with regular troops, but the Ukrainian military in every possible way prevents them from doing this.

"The advance of our troops on the flanks was suspended a few days ago. But that doesn't mean they're standing, they're doing other military tasks that we can't announce. These tasks are aimed at improving the combat capability of our troops," added Maliar.

Both sides are preparing and strengthening for further action.

Maliar stressed that the struggle for this direction continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army in the Bakhmut direction reduced the activity of its actions and switched to defensive actions, while increasing the intensity of shelling.

A military of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Biletskyi (former head of the Azov Regiment) showed a video of the assault on the position of Russian invaders in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region.

Ukrainian fighters advance and destroy the enemy on the outskirts of Bakhmut.