The Russian occupation army in the Bakhmut direction reduced the activity of its actions and switched to defensive actions, while increasing the intensity of shelling.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi has stated this.

"The enemy has moved to defense. There is a significant decrease in any active actions of the enemy while increasing the number of shelling from heavy weapons," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Syrskyi published a video made by aerial reconnaissance of the 24th separate battalion "Aidar."

On it, the Ukrainian military, with the help of drones, liquidate the invaders who settled in the trenches in the area of Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the owner of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the mercenaries controlled by him began to leave Bakhmut and its vicinity.

According to him, the positions will be transferred to units of the regular Russian occupation army.

Recall, on May 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told who comes to Bakhmut to replace mercenaries from the Wagner PMC.