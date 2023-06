The Accounting Chamber and the U.S. Government Accountability Office are jointly preparing to monitor international financial support to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Accounting Chamber, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As part of the international technical assistance project from USAID, a joint working session on audits of the Accounting Chamber regarding direct budget support of Ukraine from the U.S. Government began in Krakow.

It is about the practical interaction of the Accounting Chamber and the Government Accountability Office of the United States regarding the preparation of audits, the purpose of which is to ensure the transparency and efficiency of the use of funds that come to Ukraine from international partners, in particular from the United States through the projects and programs of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the United States of America has provided direct budget support to Ukraine in the amount of USD 16.74 billion in the form of grants to the general fund of the state budget, which are in fact irreversible financial assistance.

Funds are received as part of World Bank projects.

Ukrainian and American auditors are jointly preparing a roadmap for such audits.

As a result of the working session, there should be a mutual verification of audit approaches, methods and practices to properly ensure the transparent and effective use of funds of international financial support of Ukraine through a high-quality external audit by the Accounting Chamber.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, the state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of USD 1.25 billion from the United States of America.

And already on May 31, the next grant of the same size arrived.