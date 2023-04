The state budget of Ukraine received grant funds in the amount of USD 1.25 billion from the United States.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Funding was provided through the World Bank Trust Fund under the fourth additional funding for the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has received about USD 16.7 billion from the United States in the form of grants.

Funds from the United States will be used to provide pension payments, separate programs of state social assistance (IDP payments), salaries of health workers and payments to employees of the State Emergency Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, currently Ukraine is implementing Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance, a joint project with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA), totaling USD 16.5 billion and EUR 1.4 billion (IBRD loans, IDA loans, grants of the Trust Fund of many donors).

On March 29, grant funds in the amount of USD 1,253 million were received in the state budget of Ukraine.