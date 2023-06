On May 29, the Ministry of Defense appointed Ihor Savula as the director general of Ukrspecexport, an authorized state-owned intermediary company dealing with export and import of military and special products and services.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Savula was appointed to the post of the director general of Ukrspecexport for 1 year.

In 2016-2019, he acted as the head of the State Export Control Service, also Savula worked as a deputy head of the security department of SE Ukroboronservice, adviser to the director general for security of SE Antonov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, the Ministry of Defense dismissed Borys Zhukov from the post of the director general of Ukrspecexport and appointed Roman Kozii as the provisional director general of the company.

In 2022, Ukrspecexport reduced its profit by 2.5 times to UAH 49.9 million, increasing its net income by 12 times to UAH 24.174 billion compared to 2021.

In March 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine transferred Ukrspecexport, Prohres, and Spetstechnoexport from the management of the Ukroboronprom state concern under the control of the Ministry of Defense for the period of martial law.