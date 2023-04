In 2022, Ukrspecexport, the state-owned company for the export and import of military and special purpose products and services, reduced its profit 2.5 times or by UAH 72.4 million year over year to UAH 49.868 million.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In 2022, the company increased its net income 12 times or by UAH 22.2 billion year over year to UAH 24.174 billion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2021, Ukrspecexport reduced its profit 2.2 times or by UAH 147.42 million year over year to UAH 122.276 million, increasing net income by 2% or UAH 39.5 million to UAH 2.015 billion.

In March, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the Ukroboronprom state concern to the Ministry of Defense Ukrspecexport, Progres, and Spectechnoexport during martial law.