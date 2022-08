The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the transfer of the subsidiary of the Ukrspecexport state company of the state self-supporting foreign trade enterprise SpetsTechnoExport from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense to the sphere of management of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

This is stated in Government Order 892 of August 12, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

In particular, the government agreed with the proposal of the intelligence body of the Ministry of Defense regarding the transfer of SpetsTechnoExport from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense.

SpetsTechnoExport specializes in the export and import of goods and services of the defense industry, the development of innovations, the establishment of defense and technical cooperation with partner countries and foreign companies.

The company represents Ukrainian manufacturers of the defense-industrial complex abroad - about 100 state-owned enterprises and 70 private manufacturers, 35 research centers and 30 design bureaus.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers excluded from the composition of UkrOboronProm the subsidiary of the state company Ukrspecexport, the Progress specialized foreign trade firm, the state company for the export and import of military and special purpose products and services Ukrspecexport and SpetsTechnoExport and transferred them in the sphere of management of the Ministry of Defense.