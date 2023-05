To completely liberate the territory of Ukraine from the military of the aggressor state of Russia, Ukraine needs 48 aircraft. It was stated in a message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Twitter on Friday, May 26.

"4 squadrons of F16 (48 aircraft) are exactly what it takes to free our country from the aggressor," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, American President Joe Biden said that the United States will allow its allies to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

On May 18, the American publication Yahoo News, citing internal assessment materials from the U.S. Air Force, reported that it would take only four months to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighters.

Britain will also start training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and work to provide F-16 fighters for Ukraine.