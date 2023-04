Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, our beautiful Ukrainian skies are becoming safer because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine," he wrote.

Reznikov noted that the Ukrainian military mastered them as quickly as possible and the partners kept their word regarding their provision.

He thanked the USA, Germany and the Netherlands for their help.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the German government announced the transfer of the Patriot air defense system and shells to Ukraine.

In March, The Financial Times reported that Ukraine has probably already received one of the two Patriot air defense systems promised by Germany and the U.S., but the complex has not yet been put into operation.