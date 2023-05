Last night, the Russian occupiers launched a massive strike on Kyiv with kamikaze drones, as a result of the fall of wreckage of downed drones in different areas of the city there is destruction, 1 person was killed and 9 were injured.

This is stated in the reports of the Kyiv City Military Administration and the National Police, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy has already carried out 3 attacks. Moreover, the enemy constantly changes weapons for attack, after a combined missile-drone, and then ballistic, the aggressor used exclusively UAVs. This latest air attack, the 17th since the beginning of the month, was preliminarily carried out exclusively by Shahed barraging ammunition," the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

It is noted that the attack was from different directions, in several waves, the air alarm lasted almost 3 hours.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, noted that more than 20 drones were destroyed in Kyiv airspace by air defense forces and means.

As a result of falling debris in different areas of the capital, fire was recorded, destruction of housing and non-residential stock facilities, damage to cars.

So, in the Holosiivskyi District, due to the fall of debris on a multi-storey residential building, a fire arose on the last two floors.

More than 20 residents were evacuated.

One person was killed, there are injured.

In the Pecherskyi District, debris damaged cars.

In the Darnytskyi District, as a result of a fall of debris, a private house caught fire, and parked cars were also damaged.

In the Dniprovskyi District, burning debris fell on the green zone, in the Podilskyi District - on a non-residential development.

In the Sviatoshynskyi District, debris fell on the territory of one of the enterprises.

"One person was killed, 7 suffered injuries of varying severity. All but one person was recorded in the Holosiivskyi District of the city, where debris hit a multi-storey building," said the Kyiv City Military Administration head Popko.

At the same time, Ivan Vyhovskyi, the provisional head of the National Police, said that nine people were wounded in Kyiv, a 33-year-old woman was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed kamikaze drones, 29 of them were destroyed by the Ukrainian military.