The aggressor state of the Russian Federation has not agreed to adhere to five principles for the protection of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, presented on Tuesday by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. At the same time, Ukraine proposed adding two more principles to them.

It is reported by Reuters.

Thus, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, May 30, presented a plan for ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which consists of five principles.

While Russia has said it will do everything it can to protect the power plant it has occupied for more than a year, it has made no clear commitment to adhere to Grossi's five principles.

"Mr. Grossi's proposals to ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are in line with the measures that we've already been implementing for a long time," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia said that the principles "must be complemented with the demand of full demilitarization and deoccupation of the station."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the Russian occupation army was preparing a provocation at the captured ZNPP in order to complicate the liberation of the southern regions of Ukraine.

Also, the Defense Intelligence said that the occupying troops of the aggressor state of Russia use the territory of the ZNPP as a logistics and military base. Near the power units there are constantly trucks, which can contain explosives and ammunition.